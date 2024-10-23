Walsall 3 Carlisle 1: George Bennett's player ratings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tommy Simkin 7

His distribution was wayward at times but he comfortably dealt with the rare threat that Carlisle offered in the final third.

David Okagbue 7

An assured performance throughout as he continues to show that he has shaken off his difficult evening against Fleetwood prior to the international break.

Harry Williams 7

Swept up everything that Carlisle threw at him with another strong performance in the heart of defence.

Taylor Allen 7