Walsall 3 Carlisle 1: George Bennett's player ratings
George Bennett rates Walsall's players after their 3-1 win over Carlisle United at Bescot.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Tommy Simkin 7
His distribution was wayward at times but he comfortably dealt with the rare threat that Carlisle offered in the final third.
David Okagbue 7
An assured performance throughout as he continues to show that he has shaken off his difficult evening against Fleetwood prior to the international break.
Harry Williams 7
Swept up everything that Carlisle threw at him with another strong performance in the heart of defence.
Taylor Allen 7