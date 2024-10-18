Key defender set to make Walsall return for Grimsby Town trip

McEntee has been absent since suffering a calf injury during Walsall’s 2-1 win over Cheltenham Town at Bescot on August 31.

The Irishman returned to full training ahead of the 2-2 draw against Chesterfield prior to the international break but was not involved in the squad.

He has trained every day this week and will be in contention once again for the weekend.

Elsewhere, Dylan Thomas has returned to the club from his loan at Bromsgrove Sporting after dislocating his shoulder.

Boss Sadler said: “The only new injury I suppose is with Dylan Thomas. He has dislocated his shoulder so his loan will be terminated now.

“Oisin has trained every day so he comes back into selection.”