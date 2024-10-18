Grimsby v Walsall: Familiar face could be trying to stop Saddlers’ charge

Smith initially joined the Mariners on an emergency seven-day loan earlier this month due to an injury crisis but has since played three times in League Two.

The 22-year-old collected his maiden clean sheet on a 1-0 debut victory at Gillingham and also starred in their latest 2-1 success at Salford City.

And after extending his loan by at least a further week, Smith could be reunited with his former club for the first time since leaving for Barnsley in the summer.

“It’s been a whirlwind. It’s been my first experience of an emergency loan. I’d never done it before,” Smith said to BBC Radio Humberside.

“I’m only 22, but once the window shut, you don’t expect to be going anywhere. Then, this came up. It’s obviously unfortunate for the two goalies who are at the club.

“But I have just thrown myself into it, 100 per cent and I am thoroughly enjoying it.”

Grimsby head into the weekend four places and just one-point adrift of fourth-place Walsall.

David Artell’s side have collected four wins from their last five games to propel themselves up the table, although they have suffered back-to-back home defeats in all competitions against Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City respectively.

Brighton loanee Luca Barrington scored both goals in the win at Salford last week and has netted three goals in his last four league games in total.

Meanwhile, experienced frontman Danny Rose has bagged goals in two of Grimsby’s last three outings on home soil in League Two.