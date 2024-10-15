Walsall loanee refusing to get carried away with top start

The on-loan Stoke City forward is in blistering form and bagged his latest goal in the recent draw against Chesterfield.

Walsall missed a game in the international break but return to action on Saturday sitting in fourth, having occupied top spot on a couple of occasions.

For Lowe though, looking at the table isn’t something he will be looking at too often in the coming months.

He said: “The league’s not won and lost in October, we know that, but you’d still much rather be top of the league than anywhere else.”

“We’re not reading too much into it as it stands, we’ll go away and get some much-needed rest, and we’ll come back better than ever for the next game I’m sure of it.”