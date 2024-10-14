Walsall's Liam Gordon gives thanks as he nears century for Saddlers

The 25-year-old credits Walsall head coach Mat Sadler and his staff for giving him the confidence among the class of 2024/25, who have enjoyed a thrilling start to the League Two campaign.

Gordon, a summer 2022 recruit, is three appearances away from closing up 100 games for the Saddlers – some going for somebody for whom a freak injury in his first pre-season led to more than one operation and a potential fear of amputation.

“I want to get there first!” Gordon smiled. “It’ll be a massive achievement for me to get 100 appearances, especially off the back of not knowing whether I would play or not after the first season.

“I think it’s testament to the gaffers I’ve had here, gaffer here now, to give me that platform to be myself, he’s given me that since he’s taken over, I’ve been able to be myself and it brings the best out of me on the pitch. I have that confidence around the boys.”

Gordon penned a new deal last January to keep him at Bescot until at least next summer.

“When I signed my new deal in January I said it’s the first place I’ve felt like I am at home, I’ve got a real connection with the fans, the gaffer’s been amazing,” added the former Dagenham and Bolton man. “I couldn’t have asked for a better manager at the time and now. The staff have been fantastic and I hope we can continue this journey together.”

Gordon was unable to help his nation, Guyana, to victory against Guatemala in Concacaf Nations League action over the weekend as Guyana fell to a 3-1 defeat and remain winless in group A.

The Saddlers star played 90 minutes and is set to feature again on Wednesday as Guyana face off away at neighbouring Suriname.

Sadler’s side are back in action at Grimsby on Saturday looking to hit back after rival action during the international break saw Walsall slip to fourth.

It has been an excellent start to the campaign despite the shock recent 6-2 home hammering by Fleetwood and Gordon heaped praise on the boss.

“The gaffer is the calmest gaffer I’ve been under,” the wing-back said, “We all knew the plan he had, it’s hard for people to see it especially last season when we were going through a rough spell, but we all knew gaffer’s plan and we’re still sticking to it. We know where we want to be at the end of the season as a group. We have full confidence in the gaffer and coaching staff with what they want.”