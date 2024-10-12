Walsall fans get chance to quiz club's hierarchy

Co-chairmen Ben Boycott and Leigh Pomlett and chief executive Ben Sadler will attend a fan forum at The Locker, next door to the Poundland Bescot Stadium, on Monday October 21.

The free event takes place at 7pm, with doors opening an hour before.

Walsall have made a strong start to the League Two season and sat top of the table heading into the weekend, though they are almost certain to lose the position by tonight with their match against Bromley postponed due to international call-ups.

The Saddlers are back in action when they travel to Grimsby next Saturday.

Their form was not enough to earn head coach Mat Sadler the manager of the month award for September. Instead, the prize went to Port Vale boss Darren Moore.