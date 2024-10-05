Mat Sadler provides injury update for Walsall pair

Josh Gordon was ruled out for four months last week after requiring surgery on his hamstring.

The striker has been out of action since limping off in the early stages of Walsall's 2-1 win over Cheltenham Town in late August.

Farquharson has not been seen since the Saddlers' 1-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers in mid August after also undergoing surgery on a thigh injury.

And Sadler feels the pair will be following a similar time frame on their roads to recovery.

Sadler said: "With Priestley, I think was probably underselling it. It's a 12 to 16 week injury so we've still got a little bit time with that.

"He's still on crutches although I believe he comes off them soon but we're looking around early January for both (Josh Gordon included) of them."