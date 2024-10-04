Walsall Wood in crisis as boss and players could walk

Long’s side have enjoyed a superb first nine league matches, returning 19 points to sit second in the standings – five points adrift of tomorrow’s opponents Corby Town in top spot.

However, on-going off-field issues have plunged the club into turmoil as manager Long ponders quitting.

“I am considering my future at the club,” said the Wood boss. “We’re unbeaten in the league. But, I’m disappointed because the priority was always the league and to get promotion and that’s what the chairman said and we were going well.

“But the off-field issues are having an effect, it’s not good. Whether I’m going to be there in the future remains to be seen.

“I’m having other managers contact my players. Luckily my players are a loyal bunch and they’ve stuck with me so far.

“These off the field issues have been on-going all season, with one thing or another, but it has come to a head now.”

A floodlight failure at Oak Park against Worcester City in the FA Cup during August forced Wood to release a statement stating: “Throughout the summer there have been ongoing delays with club and ground maintenance.”

Justin Hodgin subsequently took over as chairman of the club after George Evangelou stepped down.

Long’s side have won three of their last four league games, and have netted the joint-most goals in the league so far this season. Looking ahead to their top-of-the-table clash, Long added: “It’s two unbeaten sides so it’s going to be a good game. It’s just whether it even goes ahead because it is that bad at the moment. I’ve got to have a discussion with the players, I know some don’t want to play the game.”

The club say they are trying to resolve issues.

Meanwhile, second-from-bottom Lye Town visit Racing Club Warwick looking for their second win in a row.

In the Northern One West, Dale Belford will take charge of his first game as new Stafford Rangers manager, for the trip to Bootle.

Rangers have confirmed Belford as their new boss after the resignation of Dave Cooke last Saturday. The club added that Graham Deakin will be Belford’s assistant, while former coach during Matt Hill’s rein at the Boro, John Psaras, also returns, and Andy Burns will act as a player/coach.

Elsewhere in the league, Chasetown welcome Bromsgrove Sporting while Hednesford Town host Wythenshawe Town.

In the National League North, Kidderminster Harriers visit Spennymoor Town and Rushall Olympic travel to Peterborough Sports. Elsewhere, in the FA Trophy third qualifying round, Sporting Khalsa host Harborough Town while Halesowen Town go to Redditch United.

Yeltz boss Russell Penn has called for his side to sharpen up defensively.

He said: “On paper it’s not very good. If we want to do things this season we’ve got to be better. At the start of the season you look at the unit in our team and probably think it’s the strongest department, but it’s the opposite at the moment.

“Don’t get me wrong, we have some very good players and have still kept four clean sheets, but when we do concede it’s not one or two, it’s in threes or fours.

“So something needs to be done about it.

“They (Redditch) knocked us out of the FA Cup. We’ve got to go there and do the business I love cup runs and cup ties, there’s something special about them and this is no different.”