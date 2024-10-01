Express & Star
Walsall v Fleetwood - Who's out and who's a doubt

Walsall will be eying a fifth home success on the bounce when Fleetwood Town visit Bescot under the lights tonight.

By George Bennett
Published
Walsall manager Mat Sadler

The Saddlers maintained their 100 per cent record on home soil in the league with a 4-0 victory over Colchester United on Saturday.

Jack Earing recovered from a minor hamstring problem to mark his appearance from the bench with a late brace, after earlier goals from Jamie Jellis and Albert Adomah.

Elsewhere, Brandon Comley made his first competitive appearance as a late substitute while club captain Donervon Daniels was also named on the bench.

Things have been a lot quieter on the injury front of late but here is the latest round-up from the Essington treatment room.

Oisin McEntee - calf (10%)

McEntee returned to full training at the end of last week after spending the past month on the sidelines with a calf injury.

The Irishman was involved in the pre-match warm-up on Saturday but is not expected to be available for the visit of Fleetwood.

