Walsall v Fleetwood - Who's out and who's a doubt
Walsall will be eying a fifth home success on the bounce when Fleetwood Town visit Bescot under the lights tonight.
The Saddlers maintained their 100 per cent record on home soil in the league with a 4-0 victory over Colchester United on Saturday.
Jack Earing recovered from a minor hamstring problem to mark his appearance from the bench with a late brace, after earlier goals from Jamie Jellis and Albert Adomah.
Elsewhere, Brandon Comley made his first competitive appearance as a late substitute while club captain Donervon Daniels was also named on the bench.
Things have been a lot quieter on the injury front of late but here is the latest round-up from the Essington treatment room.
Oisin McEntee - calf (10%)
McEntee returned to full training at the end of last week after spending the past month on the sidelines with a calf injury.
The Irishman was involved in the pre-match warm-up on Saturday but is not expected to be available for the visit of Fleetwood.