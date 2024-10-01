Walsall v Fleetwood - Who's out and who's a doubt

The Saddlers maintained their 100 per cent record on home soil in the league with a 4-0 victory over Colchester United on Saturday.

Jack Earing recovered from a minor hamstring problem to mark his appearance from the bench with a late brace, after earlier goals from Jamie Jellis and Albert Adomah.

Elsewhere, Brandon Comley made his first competitive appearance as a late substitute while club captain Donervon Daniels was also named on the bench.

Things have been a lot quieter on the injury front of late but here is the latest round-up from the Essington treatment room.

Oisin McEntee - calf (10%)

McEntee returned to full training at the end of last week after spending the past month on the sidelines with a calf injury.

The Irishman was involved in the pre-match warm-up on Saturday but is not expected to be available for the visit of Fleetwood.