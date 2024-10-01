Walsall v Fleetwood - Match preview

The Saddlers condemned Colchester United to a resounding 4-0 defeat on Saturday to collect their sixth win from their opening eight games for the first time since 1985.

Sadler’s men also maintained their 100 per cent record at Bescot in League Two and will be chasing a fifth straight home success tonight.

Walsall left out Evan Weir, Rico Browne, George Hall and Ronan Maher at the weekend, while Albert Adomah and Jack Earing climbed off the bench to seal the win.

And Sadler feels team spirit will continue to be a powerful tool this season.

When asked about the depth across his squad, Sadler said: “I don’t take that for granted either. We’ve all seen it where we’ve had the opposite and that’s the season in the league because it challenges you and gives you all sorts of different tasks.