Walsall vs Colchester United: George Bennett's predicted XI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

(3-1-4-2)

Tommy Simkin

The 19-year-old has been the preferred choice between the sticks in the league and has kept three clean sheets in his first six appearances in League Two.

David Okagbue

Okagbue impressed against Leicester on Tuesday night and it would be surprising if Sadler shuffles his pack defensively on the weekend.

Harry Williams

Williams has staked a claim to become a permanent fixture in the heart of defence on current form.

The 22-year-old was a commanding force once again against Leicester, just as he was in the win at Salford last Saturday.

Taylor Allen

Allen was rested in midweek although he did come off the bench to play in midfield during the second half. He looks poised to be restored to the defence despite Evan Weir producing a solid performance in his absence.

Ryan Stirk

Handed the armband on Tuesday night to further underline his new found importance to the team. He has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and has played every minute in the league so far.

Connor Barrett

Has gone from strength to strength since his summer arrival from AFC Fylde. Registered another assist for Nathan Lowe at Salford to extend his tally to five in all competitions.

Jamie Jellis

Jellis has started every league game for Walsall this term and came off the pitch against the Foxes in midweek. Sadler has plenty of options in the centre of the park but it feels he's in pole position to start with Jack Earing only "fighting to be fit" for the bench.

Charlie Lakin

Got off the mark in the league at Salford last week to score his second goal in all competitions for the club. His impact is growing game by game, as he continues to establish himself as a smart signing.

Liam Gordon

The Guyana international has been a reliable force in the opening stages of the season, just as he was for the majority of the previous campaign.

Nathan Lowe

Lowe has made a superb start to life at Bescot, scoring four goals in nine appearances across all competitions. He scored his second league goal at Salford before turning provider for Lakin.

Jamille Matt

The veteran striker came on for the closing stages against Leicester and is likely to be fresh to figure from the start.