Walsall handed 'positive' Jack Earing boost ahead of Colchester clash

The midfielder missed Walsall's goalless draw against Premier League outfit Leicester City on Tuesday, as they bowed out of the EFL Cup on penalties.

Boss Mat Sadler said: "Jack Earing is fighting get back for that game. He will be very close, whether or not he's on the bench - I don't know.

"He'll be fighting to be on the bench but if it's not tomorrow then I'd like to think it'll be before the end of next week.

"He had the scan today. We rushed the results back and it all looks positive.

"We just want to see him fit for 45-50 games and we'll do everything we can for that. If we do then we've got a good chance of doing alright because he's a top player."

Elsewhere, Irish defender Oisin McEntee is also poised to return to full training at Essington tomorrow, after missing the past month with a calf injury.