Walsall 0-0 Leicester (0-3 pens) - George Bennett's player ratings

Tommy Simkin - 7

It took until 13 minutes from time for Simkin to be called upon but he was on his toes to smother Luke Thomas’ finish and gather Facuna Buonanotte’s tame header.

David Okagbue - 8

Never missed a beat in open play and even rugby tackled a pitch invader to keep the visitors at bay. However, his night ended in unfortunate fashion when he was denied from the spot by Danny Ward in the shoot-out.

Harry Williams - 9

It’s becoming difficult to find the words to describe Williams on current form. Another authorative and commanding performance as he swept up everything Leicester threw at him.

Evan Weir - 8

Had a difficult task against Leicester danger man Abdul Fatawa but rose to the challenge with a sound defensive performance.