Walsall v Leicester: Saddlers ready to face their Premier League challenge

Walsall defeated League One pair Exeter City and Huddersfield Town to reach the EFL Cup third round for the first time in nine years.

The Saddlers are also defending a six-match winning streak on home soil across all competitions, including the shootout win over Exeter, and Sadler is relishing the challenge of putting that to the test against top-flight opponents.

He said: “It’ll certainly be a test. These guys that play in the Premier League now are incredibly gifted players.

“They’re the best of the best. For us, we want to challenge ourselves against that and we’re looking forward to it.”