EFL Cup: Walsall v Leicester: George Bennett's predicted line-up

Tommy Simkin

The teenager on loan from Stoke City has registered three clean sheets in just six games in League Two and produced a decisive penalty save in the shoot-out victory over Exeter City in the first round.

Sam Hornby has starred in three of the four cup games and has proved equally reliable especially from the spot. Mat Sadler could very well give him the nod but Simkin is the preferred choice and you'd expect him to retain his place between the sticks on such a big night.

David Okagbue

The Irish defender has had a good run in the team following injuries to Oisin McEntee and Priestley Farquharson after initially struggling to regain his place in the team.

Harry Williams

Williams has been a colossus in the heart of defence since his first half introduction during Walsall's 2-1 win over Cheltenham Town at the end of last month.

Even with McEntee and Donervon Daniels both nearing returns, the former Alvechurch centre-back has staked a claim to become a permanent fixture in the team on evidence of his recent form.