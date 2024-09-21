Timing key for Walsall contract negotiations says Mat Sadler

The Saddlers issued new contracts to Oisin McEntee, Jack Earing and Liam Gordon during the previous campaign and Sadler has stated that Walsall have similar plans this term.

Taylor Allen signed a one-year extension in July to become one of six players contracted beyond next summer. Walsall also have option years on Evan Weir and Jamie Jellis, while a further 12 are out of contract at the end of the season as it stands.

Sadler said: “It’s definitely part of our plans to do what we did last year by keeping the players that we want to do and get them done. We don’t want the years to go by where we’re having to rip everything up because we’re trying to build.

“Everything is constantly trying to build for the better. Without talking about any individual people, I’m desperate to just keep building the football club together. Any of these things that we think might be worth acting on, we’ll try.

“Our strategy is clear, we don’t want to leave it until the end of the season and have 20 players out of contract. We don’t want that but of course timing on all these things is so important. So case by case.”