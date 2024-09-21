Experienced Albert Adomah bringing something 'different' to Walsall squad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Adomah has made an electrifying start to life at Bescot – scoring his first goal in a 4-0 rout over Swindon Town last month, before reaching a century of career assists with an inch-perfect cross for Danny Johnson’s late winner against Bradford City last Saturday.

The 36-year-old, who is just two shy of 700 professional appearances, left to the loudest cheer of the night when he was replaced late on during Walsall’s 1-0 win over Fulham under-21s on Tuesday.

Operating in three different positions across the 90, Adomah once again illustrated his versatility, but first and foremost his endless enthusiasm for the game, which Sadler described as “infectious”.

“It’s infectious, that’s exactly what it is,” Sadler said. “Albert is built differently and his body is in incredible shape.

“We have to look after him because he’s a law to himself (in terms of his enthusiasm). He’s just desperate to show what he’s about. He’s extremely athletic, incredibly dynamic.

“He’s such a fantastic football player, you can play him anywhere. He probably would’ve saved the penalty.

“Most importantly he’s a wonderful team player. I got that vibe when I first met him and throughout the time that we spent together before he signed, he’s just desperate to do whatever it takes for the team.

“Whether that’s from the start, coming off the bench, or whether that means he doesn’t play at all. You can see with people like that why they’ve had the careers that they’ve had.”

Adomah has been a multifunctional weapon since his summer arrival from Queens Park Rangers.

His elegance and quality has shone brightly and Sadler strongly believes his crossing ability is second to none in the division.

“When I spoke to people before he signed, they used to talk to me about it being the best delivery in the Championship,” he continued.

“So there’s no coincidence that he had the best delivery in our division.

“Albert can do a role further forward. At this stage of his career, he probably quite enjoys that role as well. He plays with such a smile on his face when he’s in that area and he’s a breath of fresh air there.”