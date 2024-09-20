Salford v Walsall: George Bennett's predicted line-ups

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tommy Simkin

Sam Hornby deputised for Simkin in midweek and capped a fantastic display with his late penalty save to deny Kristian Sekularac.

Despite that, Simkin has been the preferred choice in the league and looks set to be restored between the sticks on the weekend.

David Okagbue

Okagbue has played every minute since replacing the injured Priestley Farquharson during the first half at Tranmere Rovers last month. Mat Sadler has very little wriggle room in terms of defensive options which means the Irishman is pretty much nailed on to start.

Harry Williams

Williams produced another commanding performance at the back against Fulham under-21s. He has really seized his chance in the team since Oisin McEntee's injury and has been key for Walsall in recent weeks.

Taylor Allen