Salford v Walsall: Danny Johnson desperate to make another big impact

Johnson marked his first start in nine months with the only goal in Walsall’s 1-0 win over Fulham under-21s on Tuesday, just three days after netting a memorable late winner against Bradford City.

The 31-year-old has only recently returned from a viral infection which kept him out during the whole of pre-season. Sadler is mindful of not overloading Johnson in the early stages of his return but is confident he can contribute in whatever role he plays.

“What Tuesday showed was that he is desperate to play a part just as Reyes (Cleary) and the others were. It’s been great with the week we’ve had in terms of Saturday and Tuesday,” Sadler said.

“It’s been really positive so we’re all pleased about that. Now it’s just important to get ready for the game. What’s great is that they’re all showing that they’re ready to contribute.

“That’s going to be so powerful. Whether that’s starting or coming off the bench, I know Danny will be giving absolutely everything for the team.”

Walsall have maintained a 100 per cent record on home soil with three league wins to start the campaign at Bescot for the first time since 2006.

They registered a sixth home success in a row (including the shoot-out win over Exeter City) in all competitions on Tuesday night.

Mat Sadler’s men started life on the road with a 4-0 triumph over Swindon Town, but have since suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats at Tranmere Rovers and MK Dons respectively.

And Walsall will be eager to return to winning ways on their travels as they look to build on their promising start to the campaign.

He continued: “We’ve done really well at home and we really enjoy playing at Bescot. It’s clear that the supporters play a massive part in that.

“We’ve just got to keep going. That’s the job and the next game is away from home which is a really tough test.

“Dan Watson always used to say that the last one doesn’t owe you the next one and that’s exactly right. So we just have to go after the next ones as they come.”

Walsall’s latest arrival Rico Browne will be in contention after the former Birmingham City defender joined the club yesterday.

Donervon Daniels (knee) and Brandon Comley (leg) are major doubts but are edging closer to returns.

George Hall (back) is also an uncertainty after he was forced off in midweek, although Sadler does not expect his injury to be serious.

Josh Gordon has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and will see specialist next week.

Oisin McEntee (calf) and Priestley Farquharson (thigh) also both remain unavailable.