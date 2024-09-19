Walsall striker Josh Gordon faces injury setback

He has been out since being forced off in the 15th minute in the 2-1 victory over Cheltenham Town at Bescot just under three weeks ago.

Sadler was previously optimistic he would be available for this coming weekend but has confirmed that his hamstring problem will need to be investigated further.

"Josh hasn't quite come as quickly as we'd have liked. He's going to see a specialist on Monday just to see what that looks like now," Sadler revealed.

"It was his hamstring so we just need to get him assessed. We'd hoped he'd be further along than he is currently.

"We've got to find out if that's something different and get it looked at. It's a bit of a kick in the teeth because we thought he'd be back by now and clearly he isn't so we've got to investigate."