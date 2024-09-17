EFL Trophy: Walsall 1 Fulham U21's 0 - Report

Striker Johnson netted his second match-winner in succession on 59 minutes when he got a vital toe to Charlie Lakin's low shot.

Sam Hornby helped preserve Walsall's lead in the dying stages when he denied Kristian Sekularac from the spot.

Mat Sadler made eight changes from the weekend with George Hall handed his home debut and Reyes Cleary starting for the first time at Bescot.

He partnered Saturday's match-winner Johnson in attack who was making his first start in nine months.

Lakin had the first sight of goal when Albert Adomah's cross was punched into his path but Fulham goalkeeper Alfie McNally plunged to his right to keep him out.

Chances were at a premium but Walsall came close again when Reyes Cleary burst into a pocket of space and dragged just wide from 25 yards out.

The game seriously lacked a spark but Adomah threatened to provide it on the few occasions he drove down the right. The 36-year-old floored Jonathan Esenga with an elegant drop of the shoulder but his cross was just too high for Jack Earing who sent his header looping over.

Hall's first appearance at Bescot lasted just 42 minutes after he was forced off with a knock. Fulham almost found the breakthrough just before half-time when Terrell Works threaded the ball into an unmarked Sekularac inside the box but Hornby emerged to foil the Switzerland under-21 international.

Walsall opened the scoring four minutes after restart when Johnson continued his scoring return with his second goal in three days. Lakin received a corner on the edge of the box and Johnson showcased his predatory instincts inside the box to flick his low drove beyond the reach of McNally.

Adomah showcased his versatility once again as he played as a right wing-back, central midfielder and centre-forward across the 90 minutes. Walsall were solid at the back with Harry Williams in particular producing another strong performance.

Fulham had chances to snatch a point when Callum Osmand blazed wide at the back post and Works curled his finish wide of Hornby's right-hand post.

Hornby was forced into action to thwart Aaron Loupalo-Bi's low shot, before denying Sekularac from the spot with a crucial late save to deny Sekularac, after Weir had upended Luc De Fougerolles inside the box.

But Fulham did have a golden opportunity to equalise when Esenga found Callum Osmand unmarked at the back post but the Welsh striker could only blazed his finish wide.

The visitors came close again when Oliver Gofford's long ball down the right caught the Walsall defence off guard but Works chopped inside and curled a low effort wide of the far post.

Walsall (3-5-2): Hornby; Okagbue, Williams, Weir; Adomah (Wragg 90), Hall (Barrett 42), Earing (Thomas 90), Maher, Lakin; Cleary (Lowe 59), Johnson (Jellis 59).

Not used: Simkin, Allen.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): McNally; Gofford (De-Jesus), Amissah, De Fougerolles (Nsasi 90), Esenga (Slade 77); Donnell; Sekularac, Nwoko; Works (Loupalo-Bi 77), Osmand, Gordon.

Not used: Underwood, Ali Wahid, Quashie.

Referee: Martin Woods

Attendance: 875 (12)