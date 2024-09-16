Walsall receive potential injury boost for key midfielder

Comley has been out of action since fracturing his leg during pre-season in a 3-0 defeat against Villa in July.

The 28-year-old, who made 38 appearances across all competitions last term, has been back on the grass at Essington and could potentially feature from the bench.

Sadler said: “Ahead of Fulham, Coms (Brandon Comley) might be available to play.

“Everyone else is touch and go but Coms might be available to play some part in the game.”

Donervon Daniels (knee) and Josh Gordon (hamstring) are also edging closer to returns but are not expected to be available.

Oisin McEntee (calf) is not far behind them and could make his comeback later this month.