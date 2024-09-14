Walsall 2 Bradford 1 - Report

Taylor Allen provided the breakthrough from the spot on 19 minutes after Charlie Lakin was upended inside the box by Richie Smallwood, before Nathan Lowe had another penalty claim turned away moments later.

Bradford equalised against the run of play on 40 minutes when Jamie Walker capitalised Allen's poor clearance to square for Sanderson to finish.

Johnson marked his entrance from the bench with the decisive moment when met Albert Adomah's cross with a clinical header two minutes from time.

The Saddlers have started a league season with three consecutive home wins for the first time since their title-winning campaign in 2006-07.

Mat Sadler made four changes from the 1-0 defeat at MK Dons last week. Liam Gordon returned from a knee injury and Tommy Simkin was restored between the sticks after returning from international duty with England under-20s.

The Walsall boss also recalled Charlie Lakin and Jamille Matt while opponents Bradford were unchanged from their 2-1 home success over Carlisle United.

Sadler demanded a reaction from his players and was duly provided with one when Walsall produced a barnstorming start. Charlie Lakin tested Sam Walker from distance inside four minutes and the Bradford goalkeeper was called upon moments later when foiled Jamille Matt from close quarters.

Olly Sanderson dragged a low shot wide of the near post from 20 yards out but Walsall were firmly in the front seat during the opening 30 minutes. They took the lead after 19 minutes when Allen scored his third goal of the season from the spot to match his tally from the previous campaign.

Lakin, who was an incessant threat on the inside-left, released Nathan Lowe down the left with a fizzing ball in behind. Lowe squared for Lakin whose run into the box was interrupted by a late challenge from Richie Smallwood.

Allen confidently stroked his spot-kick into the bottom corner to score Walsall's first penalty since the final day of last season.

Walsall felt aggrieved that they were awarded a second penalty in quick succession when Lowe found himself bearing down on goal before appearing to be pulled back by Ciaran Kelly.

Lowe was proving near impossible for Bradford to contain but he was unable to capitalise on a golden opportunity when he was denied one-on-one by Sam Walker.

Allen turned from hero to zero when his poor clearance gifted Bradford an equaliser five minutes before the break although Harry Williams' pass perhaps sold him a little short. Jamie Walker pickpocketed him down the right and squared for Sanderson to convert from just a few yards at the back post.

Matt had another opportunity to restore Walsall's lead within seconds of the restart but could only send his scuffed finish wide of the target.

Bradford were firmly in the contest after the break and had a glorious chance to take the lead when Clarke Oduor stabbed wide from point-blank range. Connor Barrett was robbed of possession inside his own half but Oduor was unable to sort out his feet as he failed to find the target with the goal at his mercy from Cook's low centre.

The chances kept coming for the Bantams with Cheick Diabate's swerving cross-cum-shot forcing Simkin to backpedal and palm behind. Cook almost continued his hot streak against his former employers from the resulting corner but Simkin plunged low to his near post to thwart him.

Sadler introduced Jack Earing and Reyes Cleary midway into the second period and threw Albert Adomah and Danny Johnson into the action for the closing stages. Cleary almost capped his home debut in style when he pinched the ball from Diabate on the edge of the box but he could only slam his deflected finish into the side netting.

The substitutes still had a role to play late on when Johnson marked his first home appearance of the season with the winning goal. Adomah floated a delightful cross into the penalty area and Johnson was left completely unmarked to cushion his header into the far corner.

Walsall are back in action on Tuesday night when Fulham under-21s travel to Bescot in the EFL Trophy. They will resume league action next Saturday with a trip to the Peninsula Stadium to face Salford City.

Teams

Walsall (3-1-4-2): Simkin; Okagbue, Williams, Allen; Stirk; Barrett (Adomah 82), Jellis, Lakin (Earing 67), L Gordon; Matt (Johnson 78), Lowe (Cleary 67).

Not used: Hornby, Hall, Weir.

Bradford (3-5-2): S Walker, Diabate, Byrne (Shepherd 20), Kelly (Pattison 46); Halliday, J Walker, Smallwood, Oduor (Pointon 83), Wright; Cook, Sanderson (Oliver 83).

Not used: Doyle, Smith, Benn.

Referee: Lewis Smith

Attendance: 5,967 (1,138)