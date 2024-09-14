Mat Sadler to be cautious over loanee Waslall star
Walsall boss Mat Sadler says he will adopt a ‘careful approach’ with Birmingham City loanee George Hall in the early stages of the season after his injury problems last term.
Hall made his first competitive start in 17 months during Walsall’s 1-0 defeat at MK Dons last Saturday.
The 20-year-old, who joined the Saddlers on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day, was replaced at half-time in Buckinghamshire.
The former England under-19 international made 40 appearances for Birmingham in the Championship and Sadler acknowledged that he will need time to reach his maximum level of performance again.
He said: “I’m glad you came up with that statistic because I looked at that myself. For him, I’m well aware and again that goes with the relationships I’ve got at Birmingham and where he’s at in terms of his levels.