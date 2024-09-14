Mat Sadler to be cautious over loanee Waslall star

Hall made his first competitive start in 17 months during Walsall’s 1-0 defeat at MK Dons last Saturday.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Saddlers on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day, was replaced at half-time in Buckinghamshire.

The former England under-19 international made 40 appearances for Birmingham in the Championship and Sadler acknowledged that he will need time to reach his maximum level of performance again.

He said: “I’m glad you came up with that statistic because I looked at that myself. For him, I’m well aware and again that goes with the relationships I’ve got at Birmingham and where he’s at in terms of his levels.