Walsall goalkeeper 'living in the moment'

He pumped his arms profusely in celebration, savouring every second after his shoot-out heroics against Birmingham City, as more than 1,000 travelling Saddlers roared relentlessly.

After a challenging summer, Hornby wants to live fully in the moment and last Tuesday provided him with his deserved moment in the spotlight.

“I really enjoyed it (against Birmingham last week) and you’ve just got to enjoy moments like that when they come along because you don’t know if they’re going to come along again,” he reflects.

“In the summer, it was tough. I didn’t have a football club so I didn’t know what was next. Then when you get a moment like Tuesday night, you’ve just got to enjoy every moment with a smile on your face and realise how difficult it is to be a professional footballer at times.”