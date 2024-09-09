MK Dons 1 Walsall 0 - Player Ratings

Sam Hornby

Little he could do for Callum Hendry’s opener, but denied Joe Tomlinson during the final 15 minutes on his league debut.

Blameless 7

David Okagbue

Caught between Tommy Leigh and Hendry as he left the latter unmarked for MK Dons’ decider.

Struggled 6

Harry Williams

MK Dons’ passing style didn’t necessarily suit the towering centre-back, but he did very little wrong on an afternoon bereft of standout performers.

OK 6

Taylor Allen

Was handed the armband, but struggled to impose his usual vibrancy on the game as he had a difficult afternoon.