MK Dons 1 Walsall 0 - Player Ratings
George Bennett gives his Walsall player ratings.
Sam Hornby
Little he could do for Callum Hendry’s opener, but denied Joe Tomlinson during the final 15 minutes on his league debut.
Blameless 7
David Okagbue
Caught between Tommy Leigh and Hendry as he left the latter unmarked for MK Dons’ decider.
Struggled 6
Harry Williams
MK Dons’ passing style didn’t necessarily suit the towering centre-back, but he did very little wrong on an afternoon bereft of standout performers.
OK 6
Taylor Allen
Was handed the armband, but struggled to impose his usual vibrancy on the game as he had a difficult afternoon.