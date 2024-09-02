George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Cheltenham

Tommy Simkin 7

Survived a dangerous spillage inside the box, but made a crucial save to deny Jordan Thomas from close range.

Oisin McEntee 6

Made a couple of cross-field switches in the opening exchanges before being forced off through injury.

David Okagbue 7

Slotted seamlessly into the backline in the absence of the injured Priestley Farquharson with a solid defensive performance.

Taylor Allen 8

Another classy performance. His cross into Connor Barrett played an instrumental role in the build-up to Nathan Lowe’s opener.

Ryan Stirk 8

Another composed display in the heart of midfield. Read the play well and kept Walsall ticking throughout. Also crashed a powerful long-range shot against the bar from distance.

Connor Barrett 8

An exciting attacking outlet down the right as he collected assists for both goals in an impressive all-round display.

Jamie Jellis 7

Practically covered every blade of grass and drove Walsall forward with a number of energetic runs.

Charlie Lakin 7

Always looked to make things happen and seamlessly filled in at left wing-back once Liam Gordon was forced off early in the second half.

Liam Gordon 7

Looked to bomb forward on a number of occasions, but was forced off with injury just 45 seconds into the second half.

Josh Gordon 6

His afternoon was cut short when he pulled up just 15 minutes into the game.

Jamille Matt 8

Provided a focal point in attack throughout and capped his performance with a classy flick for Walsall’s second.

Substitutes

Nathan Lowe (for J Gordon, 15) Crowned a special week with his first league goal and also hit the post 8; Harry Williams (for McEntee, 23) An authorative performance on his first league appearance of the calendar year 8; Jack Earing (for L Gordon, 47) Produced a tireless display following his second half introduction 7. Subs not used: Hornby, Hall, Maher, Cleary.