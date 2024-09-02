George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Cheltenham
George Bennett rates the Walsall players after their 2-1 win over Cheltenham Town.
Tommy Simkin 7
Survived a dangerous spillage inside the box, but made a crucial save to deny Jordan Thomas from close range.
Oisin McEntee 6
Made a couple of cross-field switches in the opening exchanges before being forced off through injury.
David Okagbue 7
Slotted seamlessly into the backline in the absence of the injured Priestley Farquharson with a solid defensive performance.
Taylor Allen 8
Another classy performance. His cross into Connor Barrett played an instrumental role in the build-up to Nathan Lowe’s opener.
Ryan Stirk 8
Another composed display in the heart of midfield. Read the play well and kept Walsall ticking throughout. Also crashed a powerful long-range shot against the bar from distance.
Connor Barrett 8
An exciting attacking outlet down the right as he collected assists for both goals in an impressive all-round display.
Jamie Jellis 7
Practically covered every blade of grass and drove Walsall forward with a number of energetic runs.
Charlie Lakin 7
Always looked to make things happen and seamlessly filled in at left wing-back once Liam Gordon was forced off early in the second half.
Liam Gordon 7
Looked to bomb forward on a number of occasions, but was forced off with injury just 45 seconds into the second half.
Josh Gordon 6
His afternoon was cut short when he pulled up just 15 minutes into the game.
Jamille Matt 8
Provided a focal point in attack throughout and capped his performance with a classy flick for Walsall’s second.
Substitutes
Nathan Lowe (for J Gordon, 15) Crowned a special week with his first league goal and also hit the post 8; Harry Williams (for McEntee, 23) An authorative performance on his first league appearance of the calendar year 8; Jack Earing (for L Gordon, 47) Produced a tireless display following his second half introduction 7. Subs not used: Hornby, Hall, Maher, Cleary.