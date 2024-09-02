George Bennett comment: Walsall overcome injury hell in their latest success

It’s still very early doors, but optimism is quickly gathering pace at Walsall. They’ve collected three wins from their first four matches in League Two and have registered back-to-back league victories on home soil.

Just as they did in their memorable comeback win over Huddersfield Town in midweek, Walsall had to battle adversity and once again they passed another test of character.

Josh Gordon, Oisin McEntee and Liam Gordon were all forced off due to injury inside the opening 47 minutes and Mat Sadler had to innovate on the touchline.

The stoppages and changes severely upset Walsall’s rhythm in the first half although they still had the edge in the contest.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium with Jamille Matt going closest for Walsall when he met Taylor Allen’s cross on the stretch but failed to hit the target.

Ryan Haynes then took a huge gamble when he headed back towards his own goal and former Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans had to be alert to turn the ball behind at his near post.

Josh Gordon’s afternoon was cut short in the 15th minute when he pulled up with an injury and McEntee soon joined him when he went down eight minutes later.