Walsall complete loan signing of Birmingham City starlet George Hall

Hall has played 40 times for the Blues in the Championship and scored his only two goals for the club during a breakthrough season in 2022-23.

The former England under-19 international, who can also operate as a central attacking midfielder, suffered a long-term hamstring issue last term which restricted him to just nine appearances in all competitions.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get started. I want to come and help the team win some games," Hall said.

“The main thing for me is to get minutes but I want to learn and win games of football.

“I’m a box-to-box midfielder, I like to win the ball, drive with it and I feel like I’m quite athletic so those are my main strengths.

“The main thing for me is to get minutes but I want to learn and win games of football. I’m ready to start and get straight to it.”

Sadler added: “Thank you to Birmingham City, another one of the local clubs that we work really closely with and have allowed us to have one of their really exciting players out to us.

“George is a player who’s played a lot of football two divisions above over the last few years so he’s a really highly thought of young player.

“I think he will excite fans with his forward running, he’s really good athletically so we’re delighted to have been able to secure what I think is a really good signing for us.”