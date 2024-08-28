Albert Adomah's adaptability pleasing Walsall boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Adomah has predominantly starred as a makeshift striker in his first four appearances, although he reverted to wing-back in the second half against Exeter City in the EFL Cup first round and at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

And Sadler feels the 37-year-old has further bolstered his attack with his performance up front.

Sadler said: “He sure has (created an extra attacking option). You could probably put Albert anywhere on the pitch and he would perform.

“He’s an incredibly talented footballer. He gives me the ability to play him in attack but I’m sure he could play as an eight or a 10 and also a right wing-back.

“Wherever it is, he’d do it with a smile on his face.”