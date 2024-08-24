Walsall forward Jamille Matt setting targets after getting off the mark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Matt weighed in with six goals in all competitions for Walsall last term including four goals after the turn of the year.

The 34-year-old, who is just six shy of a century of league goals in the EFL, doubled Walsall’s advantage with a clinical header from Taylor Allen’s cross in the 40th minute at the County Ground.

The veteran feels he can still serve as a focal point in attack even without finding the net, but is keen to hit the goal scoring trail again this term.

“Even when I’m not scoring, I’ll still try and be a focal point for the team,” the Walsall marksman noted.