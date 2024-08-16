Swindon v Walsall: Who's out and who's a doubt

The Saddlers opened the League Two season with a 1-0 victory over Morecambe at Bescot last week and followed that with a penalty shoot-out success over League One side Exeter City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Jack Earing returned from a hamstring injury as a second half substitute against Morecambe, while Ronan Maher started for the visit of Exeter after completing his two-match suspension.

However, there are still bodies in the treatment room as it stands and here is a round-up of the state of play on each of them ahead of the weekend.

Jamie Jellis - illness (75%)

Jellis, who scored his first goal for the club against Exeter on Tuesday with a 93rd minute equaliser, missed training on Thursday due to illness.

That makes him a slight doubt for the weekend although Mat Sadler is optimistic he will be available.

“No (he shouldn’t be a doubt). He has been unwell and wasn’t in training today (Thursday),” Sadler revealed.

“There has been an illness going through the camp and a few of them have had it.

“Fingers crossed he comes through. One thing I know about Jamie is that he’ll try and run an illness off because he’s got a drive and determination to just succeed.”

Danny Johnson - viral infection (0%)

Johnson returned to light training at the start of last week after missing pre-season with a viral infection.

The time frame for his potential return is still unclear with Sadler stating that he doesn’t want to put the centre-forward under pressure.

Sadler said: “It’s really difficult because I don’t want to put pressure on that if I am honest with you.

“I could say six weeks to you but I don’t know so there will be no point in me saying it. All I do know is that he was out on the grass with the S&Cs (strength and conditioning) and we just keep checking each day off as we go.

“So I don’t really want to put a timeline on it because I don’t think that’s the right thing for me to do. Danny is still out on the grass and still working hard to put himself in the position to be able to train with the rest of the group.”

Brandon Comley - leg (0%)

Comley has been absent since suffering a fractured leg during Walsall's second pre-season friendly against Villa last month.

The midfielder went for an x-ray this week which he’s awaiting results on but is still poised for at least a fortnight on the sidelines.

“Brandon hopefully gets a positive x-ray back today as well ,” Sadler added.

Donervon Daniels - knee (0%)

Club captain Daniels had an operation on the knee injury which he suffered during the off-season this week.

He attempted to play through the injury at the start of pre-season but is now expected to spend the next six weeks out of action.

“Donovan had his operation today so that’s good,” Sadler confirmed.

“It was when he was away in Montserrat that it kind of flared up and became an issue to begin with.

“He’s kind of tried to manage through it for the last six weeks, and unfortunately, just became a little to swollen and intolerable to be able to carry on.

“We tried to delay and he tried to get through it but he was just unable to.”