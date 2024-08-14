Walsall defender Priestley Farquharson on his eventful route to pro game
As a young goalkeeper looking to make a name for himself at Walsall, Stoke City loanee Tommy Simkin is not short of inspiration.
Jackson Smith was the latest in a growing collection of inexperienced shot-stoppers to flourish at Bescot last term while Carl Rushworth, Liam Roberts and Neil Etheridge did likewise before him.
Now, Walsall-born teenager Simkin is looking to follow in their footsteps.
"Carl Rushworth was a big one due to him being in the England set-up like I am," Simkin reveals.
"I spoke to some of the coaches that had him with England while he was at Walsall. They all told me to just do it because Walsall are a great club with staff who trust young players.
"It was a no brainer for me, especially being a local lad because it's literally on my doorstep too."