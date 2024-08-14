Jamie Jellis putting in the hard yards for Walsall success

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jellis starred for the Saddlers as Taylor Allen’s superb strike secured a 1-0 opening day win over Morecambe at Bescot on Saturday.

The midfielder, who arrived from non-league Tamworth with a hamstring issue in January, was restricted to just two substitute appearances last term.

However, Jellis scored three times in pre-season and made a strong impression in his first competitive start.

“Jamie is the epitome of someone who has worked hard to make a living and he works so hard every single day. He battered all of the runs in pre-season, he is an incredibly and hard-working guy. So yes, he’s a joy to watch and the hard work that he puts in really sets the tempo.”