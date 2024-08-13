Walsall vs Exeter - Match preview

The defender scored a superb 20th minute winner to propel Walsall to a 1-0 victory over Morecambe in their League Two opener at Bescot on Saturday.

Walsall have only progressed beyond the first round of the competition once in the past five seasons and lost 4-3 against Championship side Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park last year.

The Saddlers last won an EFL Cup tie when goals from Danny Johnson and Timmy Abraham guided them to a 2-0 victory over Swindon Town in the first round in 2022.

Allen is keen to progress in the competition this season with the prospect of securing a plum tie in the next round.