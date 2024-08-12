George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Morecambe: Solid marks on solid opener
George Bennett rates the Walsall players after their victory over Morecambe.
Tommy Simkin 6
Didn’t face a single shot but commanded his defence well to keep a clean sheet on his competitive debut.
Oisin McEntee 7
Defended well throughout and combined with Barrett on a number of occasions with his overlapping runs down the right.
Priestley Farquharson 7
An authorative performance in the heart of defence. Keeping him fit could prove key this term.
Taylor Allen 8
A brilliant overall performance and a superb volley from the edge of the box to decide the contest. Almost added a second when his corner was turned onto the bar.
Ryan Stirk 7
Filled the void left by Brandon Comley seamlessly. A composed and astute display in the deep-lying role.
Connor Barrett 7
A promising performance by the summer signing from AFC Fylde. His bursting runs drove Walsall forward at times and could be a vital attacking outlet this season.
Jamie Jellis 8
Jellis could be a very exciting watch. Never shies away from a tackle and looked very silky on the ball on his first EFL start.
Charlie Lakin 7
His link-up play in and around the penalty area was evident to see, especially in the first 45.
Liam Gordon 7
A solid overall performance. Bombed forward on numerous occasions and dealt with his defensive duties well.
Josh Gordon 7
Stretched the Morecambe defence on three or four occasions and battled tirelessly throughout.
Jamille Matt 7
Had an early goal ruled out for offside and posed a serious physical threat to the Morecambe defence during the first 45. Replaced at the break after struggling with illness through the week.
Substitues
Albert Adomah (for Matt, 46) Booked for a late challenge on Ben Tollitt but produced a promising display on debut. 6; Jack Earing (Lakin, 68) Made his return from a hamstring injury with a cameo from the bench. 6; David Okagbue (Barrett, 76).