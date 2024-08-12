George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Morecambe: Solid marks on solid opener

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tommy Simkin 6

Didn’t face a single shot but commanded his defence well to keep a clean sheet on his competitive debut.

Oisin McEntee 7

Defended well throughout and combined with Barrett on a number of occasions with his overlapping runs down the right.

Priestley Farquharson 7

An authorative performance in the heart of defence. Keeping him fit could prove key this term.

Taylor Allen 8

A brilliant overall performance and a superb volley from the edge of the box to decide the contest. Almost added a second when his corner was turned onto the bar.

Ryan Stirk 7

Filled the void left by Brandon Comley seamlessly. A composed and astute display in the deep-lying role.

Connor Barrett 7

A promising performance by the summer signing from AFC Fylde. His bursting runs drove Walsall forward at times and could be a vital attacking outlet this season.

Jamie Jellis 8

Jellis could be a very exciting watch. Never shies away from a tackle and looked very silky on the ball on his first EFL start.

Charlie Lakin 7

His link-up play in and around the penalty area was evident to see, especially in the first 45.

Liam Gordon 7

A solid overall performance. Bombed forward on numerous occasions and dealt with his defensive duties well.

Josh Gordon 7

Stretched the Morecambe defence on three or four occasions and battled tirelessly throughout.

Jamille Matt 7

Had an early goal ruled out for offside and posed a serious physical threat to the Morecambe defence during the first 45. Replaced at the break after struggling with illness through the week.

Substitues

Albert Adomah (for Matt, 46) Booked for a late challenge on Ben Tollitt but produced a promising display on debut. 6; Jack Earing (Lakin, 68) Made his return from a hamstring injury with a cameo from the bench. 6; David Okagbue (Barrett, 76).