Tommy Simkin thanks Solihull Moors boss ahead of return with Walsall

Simkin joined the Moors on a season-long loan last summer following a successful trial and even featured between the sticks in a 3-0 defeat against Walsall in pre-season.

The teenager played a key role as Solihull started the campaign with a remarkable 14-match unbeaten run in the National League.

His stay in Solihull proved short-lived as he was recalled by Stoke in November. Nonetheless, Simkin, who kept six clean sheets in 19 outings, still holds fond memories of his time at Solihull, as he prepares to return to his former club for Walsall’s final pre-season friendly this afternoon.

“The gaffer there was unbelievable. I can’t say how much he has done for me but most importantly he just trusted me going into men’s football because that was my first proper loan spell,” Simkin acknowledged.

“Solihull was class. The staff, the players, the fans and everyone there was unreal. I cannot praise the club enough.”

Following his recall from Stoke, Simkin made his first team debut in a 1-0 home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday in December, before joining League Two strugglers Forest Green Rovers on loan in the New Year. He teamed up with former Walsall striker Troy Deeney in Gloucestershire but made just one appearance before returning to Stoke after Deeney’s 29-day stay in the dugout came to an abrupt end.

The 19-year-old made his England under-20s debut as a late substitute in a 5-1 victory over Poland in March in what proved to be a season of highs and lows.

Now, after joining Walsall on loan for the upcoming campaign, Simkin hopes that the rollercoaster nature of the previous campaign will leave him in good stead ahead of his next chapter at the Bescot.

“Last season had everything. I had the highs and some difficult lows but it was a rollercoaster of a year,” he continued. “I started off at Solihull and we did so well. Then I wasn’t expecting to get recalled but training with unbelievable players everyday and making my debut (for Stoke) was a dream come true as an academy graduate.

“Getting the opportunity to train with Troy Deeney who was really good with me. He put a lot of trust in me and he was brilliant for the short time I had with him.

“Now I want to play a full season here (at Walsall). That was one of the main reasons why I came because they have a very good history with goalkeepers, especially Carl Rushworth.

“I spoke to a couple of the England staff about him and it all just fitted with how the club play. They trust young goalkeepers so it was a no-brainer for me and obviously being a local lad makes it ten times easier too.”