Walsall boss Mat Sadler pleased with progress of new defender

Weir signed from Drogheda United in the winter transfer window before heading back to Ireland on loan for the first half of the domestic season.

The 22-year-old has featured in each of Walsall’s five pre-season friendlies so far - playing at left wing-back against Alvechurch, Villa and Birmingham, and at left centre-back at Tamworth and Drogheda.

Sadler feels that the Irishman is showing positive signs he is adjusting to life in the West Midlands and expects his versatility across the back-line to serve as a vital tool.

“Evan has been here for four weeks and you can see day by day how he is starting to get used to us and we’re getting used to him,” Sadler revealed.