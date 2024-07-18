Express & Star
Jamie Jellis eager to make his Walsall mark

Jamie Jellis is hoping to kick on at Walsall after his start to life at Bescot was hit by injury.

The 23-year-old, signed from Tamworth in January, arrived at the club with a hamstring problem.

Jellis made his long-awaited debut with a six-minute cameo from the bench in a 3-1 home defeat against Notts County on April 13 and finished the campaign with two appearances.

He scored Walsall’s third in a routine 3-0 win over Alvechurch in their pre-season opener on Saturday and feels he has come back in the best shape possible to seize his opportunity.

“At the back end of last season, I got a couple of appearances but for me I’ve been working really hard to make sure I comeback in the best shape possible,” he said.

“It was a stop-start season for me with injuries so hopefully this season I can make an impact in the final third and bring some enjoyment to the fans.

“I want to add more goals and assists to my game. We’ve been working on a lot of things in training including forward runs. That’s my game and I’ve been trying to perfect that by getting into the final third and making things happen.”

