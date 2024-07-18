Jamie Jellis eager to make his Walsall mark

The 23-year-old, signed from Tamworth in January, arrived at the club with a hamstring problem.

Jellis made his long-awaited debut with a six-minute cameo from the bench in a 3-1 home defeat against Notts County on April 13 and finished the campaign with two appearances.

He scored Walsall’s third in a routine 3-0 win over Alvechurch in their pre-season opener on Saturday and feels he has come back in the best shape possible to seize his opportunity.

“At the back end of last season, I got a couple of appearances but for me I’ve been working really hard to make sure I comeback in the best shape possible,” he said.

“It was a stop-start season for me with injuries so hopefully this season I can make an impact in the final third and bring some enjoyment to the fans.

“I want to add more goals and assists to my game. We’ve been working on a lot of things in training including forward runs. That’s my game and I’ve been trying to perfect that by getting into the final third and making things happen.”