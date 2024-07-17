Walsall's Harry Williams taking a different path to England's Euro 2024 stars

Team-mates Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer would go on to help propel England to a second successive European Championship final this summer.

Jamal Musiala finished as the tournament’s joint-leading scorer with three goals for hosts Germany, while captain Yunus Musah was involved in co-hosts USA’s disappointing group stage exit at the 2024 Copa America.

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke and Villa’s Morgan Rogers were also among England’s star-studded squad, managed by former Walsall loanee Kevin Betsy.

All of them achieved stardom while others embarked on a very different path. Goalkeeper Serine Sanneh now plays for ninth-tier Rusthall in Kent, Sam Robinson suffered relegation with Kidderminster Harriers last term before being released and striker Rafael Garcia plies his trade in the Finnish third-tier.

Williams also has an intriguing back story and that journey makes him all the more hungry for success at Bescot.