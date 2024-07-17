Mat Sadler outlines Walsall goalkeeper plans with youngster impressing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Barrett penned his first professional contract earlier this summer after making the bench on a number of occasions over the past two seasons.

He featured in the second half of Walsall’s 3-0 win over Alvechurch as he headed into pre-season as second-choice between the sticks following the departures of Jackson Smith and Owen Evans.

Sadler feels Barrett has come on “leaps and bounds” of late and admitted he has a decision to make on whether it’s too early for the 21-year-old to become his deputy goalkeeper. When asked if he will bring in another shot-stopper, Sadler said: “I would’ve thought so, that would be the intention, although I must say George Barrett is doing great at the moment.

“He is training with a real high standard himself, which is great to see, but I’ll make the decision whether it’s too early for him to be number two just yet.

“He’s come on leaps and bounds and there’s a lot of pleasing things that I see from him in his decision making. We keep working with him and Dan Still is working really hard in that area for us. We’ll see what we decide to do.”

Tommy Simkin, signed on loan from Stoke City, has a chance during pre-season to establish himself as the preferred goalkeeper at Bescot.

The 19-year-old denied Alvechurch defender Archie Crowther with a spectacular save during his first half showing and Sadler feels the early signs are promising.

“Tommy is a top-class goalkeeper,” he continued. “He is very highly thought of at Stoke.

“I’ve personally been particularly impressed with his character within training. I know he is a top lad as we did a lot of research on him as a person, but in terms of his voice, he has got a booming voice that goes around the training ground when he is marshalling his defence.

“I am pleased for him, his distribution has been good as well, so there are good early signs.”