Walsall chasing a striking double in transfer market

Walsall signed Josh Gordon on a permanent deal earlier in the window after his loan spell during the second half of the previous campaign.

Jamille Matt was also handed a one-year deal, although Danny Johnson is not expected to feature throughout the whole of pre-season.

Meanwhile, Douglas James-Taylor has been sent out on loan to Drogheda United and Sadler is keen to bolster his options in attack.

He revealed: “The job for us now is to add a couple of strikers at the top end of the pitch.

“We’re lucky to have Josh (Gordon), Jamille (Matt) and Danny (Johnson) and we want to add further strength to that now.

“And I was very pleased with the minutes that Josh and Jamille put in (against Alvechurch).”