Trialists and new faces: Talking points from Walsall's pre-season opener

Harry Williams opened the scoring against his former club on the cusp of half-time.

Charlie Lakin doubled Walsall’s advantage with a sweetly-struck volley four minutes after the break, before Jamie Jellis added a third with a deflected finish six minutes from time.

Here’s a round-up of the main talking points from Walsall’s pre-season opener.

Albert’s trial

Former Villa winger Albert Adomah was one of two trialists to star for Walsall as he shone at right-wing-back during the first 45 minutes.

The 36-year-old left Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers at the end of the season and Mat Sadler confirmed after the final whistle that he has been with the club for “a few days”.