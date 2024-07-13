Mat Sadler reveals trial for former Villa winger after Alvechurch win

Adomah, who left Championship side Queens Park Rangers after his contract expired at the end of last season, played the first 45 minutes as Walsall eventually eased to a routine 3-0 victory.

The 36-year-old was deployed at right wing-back, while summer signing Connor Barrett made his debut in the second half.

Sadler revealed he is looking to bring in another option at right wing-back in the wake of Tom Knowles and Joe Foulkes' departures but insists there is still "work to be done" in regards to Adomah's situation.

"Albert's delivery is probably second to none. I think he's still possibly got the best delivery in the Championship let alone if he was to play in League Two," Sadler said.