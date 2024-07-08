Why Walsall switch proved the right call for Michael Dobson

The man lifting the trophy was Michael Dobson but the story could’ve been very different for the former Walsall captain.

Opponents Swindon Town also joined Walsall in League One after sneaking into the automatic promotion places on a rollercoaster final day.

The result sparked jubilant scenes from all four corners of the County Ground on a momentous occasion for both clubs, especially Walsall.

Richard Money had masterminded just the second league title winning campaign in the club’s history, but Dennis Wise, the hard tackling midfielder turned manager in the opposite dugout, had also been on the phone the previous summer.