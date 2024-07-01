Josh Gordon signs two-year deal with Walsall

Gordon, who has had two spells at Bescot, one in 2018/21 and the second half of last campaign, joins the club for a third stint after leaving Burton Albion.

Across those spells, Gordon has played 144 matches and scored 28 goals for the club, and he is glad to be back.

He said: "I’m happy that it’s done, and I’m looking forward to getting started and getting a good pre-season under my belt,” Gordon said.

“As soon as I knew, it was hard to say no. I spoke to some of the lads, and they were happy that it was going to happen, and the coaching staff were happy so it’s a no-brainer when you go into an environment where you’re wanted and you want to do well for those people.

“I’ve seen how much of a transition the club has made since my first spell here, it’s going in the right direction, and that helped me get my confidence back because of the environment and the drive everyone here has got to do well.

“I want to be a part of the success which I know everyone wants here.”

And Walsall head coach Mat Sadler described Gordon as an 'incredible person' who they are delighted to have back at the club.

“Josh forms an integral part of my squad and I’m delighted for him to be back,” Sadler said.

“He’s an incredibly hard-working player, he’s an incredible person, and the lads are delighted that he’s back.

“There’s continuity there, and we’re looking forward to him picking up that relationship with Jamille (Matt), Danny (Johnson) and the other strikers that come in.

“We had a strong second half to last season, it just tailed away at the end but Josh was a key part of that.

“I know he would have wanted to score more goals in that spell but history tells me with the number of goals he scored at Barrow the last time he started a season in this division and the goals he’s scored when he was with us before, I’m looking forward to seeing Josh reap the rewards of being with us throughout all of pre-season and carrying on the work he’s done before.”