Walsall unveil new Macron kit with a nod to the 1990s

The club have partnered with Macron, who will also manufacturer kits for neighbours West Brom, while Poundland will continue as the Saddlers' front of shirt sponsor.

The new home kit is a throwback to the Walsall kit of 1994/1995 - which was worn by the side that won promotion under Chris Nicholl.

The red strip features black stripes and a collar, while home shorts are white with a black trim.

And the club have also announced a white third kit with a round neck collar.

Andrea Palilla, area manager for Macron said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce Macron’s latest partnership with Walsall and to be expanding further in to the world of English football.

“Our Product Development Office has been working closely with the club’s senior management team over the last few months to ensure we deliver the best possible kit and training wear product for both the players and the supporters for the new season.

“We are confident that the new match kits will be able to convey the love and sense of belonging to the club's colours, both on and off the pitch.”

Both kits are on sale now at the club shop and online, with the shop open on June 29 from 9am to 6pm and June 30 from 10am to 5pm.

Dee Adewunmi, Walsall's head of retail added: “I’m delighted to be partnering with Macron to inspire and elevate our kits.

“We are proud to be embarking on this journey having seen the growth of Macron over the years, with the incredible work they do, not just in the football world but across sport in general.

“Here at Walsall FC, we are excited to be bringing fans fully bespoke kits, along with a slick and stylish training and travel range.”

Prices for the new kits are

ADULT

Adult shirt £49.95

Adult shorts £35

Adult socks £13

KIDS

Kids shirt £39.95

Kids shorts £30

Kids socks £11

Walsall have unveiled their new kits (Alex Styles Photography)

