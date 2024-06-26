Home comforts and tricky away trips to start for Mat Sadler's Walsall

Morecambe will be the visitors to the Bescot Stadium on August 10 - and Saddlers will be hoping for a similar result to the last league visit of the Shrimpers, when Mat Sadler's side dispatched them 3-0. Goals from Ross Tierney, Jamille Matt and Emmanuel Adeboyega did the damage for Walsall in February.

Saddlers then face a double-header of away games as they travel to Swindon the following weekend to face a side who ended the season in 19th place in League Two followed by a visit to Tranmere, who ended last season in 16th spot.

Walsall round off the opening month at home to Cheltenham Town - relegated from League One on the final day of last season - where they will come up against one of their former bosses in the newly-appointed boss Michael Flynn.