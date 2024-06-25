Walsall fans back Trivela’s future plans

The Saddlers missed out on a play-off place at the end of the season by five points in a season that saw them end the League Two campaign in 11th place after two 16th-placed finishes and a 19th-placed finish in the previous three years.

The Trivela group took over Walsall in June 2022, and 67 per cent of fans are confident in their vision for the club. That number is up by 10 per cent after 57 per cent said they had confidence in them after the 2022/23 campaign.

Back in November, the club’s US owners completed the purchase of League of Ireland side Drogheda United.

With the two clubs being under the same ownership, there has been talk of the pair being mutually beneficial for each other, and 60 per cent of Saddlers fans believe that to be the case.