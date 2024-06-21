Former Walsall loan star agrees to return to old club

The 23-year-old spent last season at Bescot and featured 35 times for Mat Sadler's men, including 19 starts. He netted three goals for the Saddlers.

Dubliner Tierney earned a big move to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on the back of some good form for League of Ireland side Bohemians between 2019 and 2021.

He still had two years to run on the three-and-a-half year deal penned in January 2022 but the attack-minded midfielder has returned to his former club after Motherwell agreed to sanction a move.

Bohs boss Alan Reynolds said: "I see getting Ross back to the club as a coup, and a reflection of the ambition we have to get Bohs back to where we belong. He is the calibre of talent I want to bring to this club."

Tierney, who signed a "multi-year deal" added: "I am not just coming back to be happy being home – I am coming back to help Bohs push on, get back to where we belong, challenging for trophies and getting back into Europe."

Fellow loanees from the Saddlers' League Two campaign last term were defensive duo David Okagbue, 20, and Emmanuel Adegboyega, of Stoke and Norwich respectively, returning Walsall forward Josh Gordon, from Burton, and Albion youngster Mo Faal.

Okagbue has been offered a contract extension by the Potters. Adegboyega and Gordon remain under contract with the Canaries and Brewers, as does Faal, who has been tipped for a bright future at The Hawthorns.